Kavach safety system to be implemented in ECoR soon: GM Parmeshwar Funkwal

BHUBANESWAR: General manager of East Coast Railway (ECoR) Parmeshwar Funkwal stressed the need of mechanical measurements of all track parameters to minimise human errors and take control over train accidents.

Speaking at an event organised by ECoR Engineers’ Association (ECoREA) here to mark Engineers Day and commemorate 164th birth anniversary of renowned engineer M Visvesvaraya, Funkwal informed that the new Kavach system of train protection will soon be implemented in this railway zone.

He said engineers are the backbone of the railway system and advised to adopt latest technical advancements and upgrade knowledge and skills of those working in the field of maintaining track safety.

ECoR AGM Mohes Kumar Behera remembered the visionary approach of Visvesvaraya in the field of water resource management, which greatly influenced India’s infrastructural development including Hirakud Dam.

General secretary of the association BP Dash made a powerpoint presentation on Kavach, a technological advancement indigenously developed and adopted by Railways as an automatic track protection system to avoid train accidents.

President of the association Bobin Mohanty said railway engineers play vital roles in avoiding train accidents and work 24x7 like Kavach.

All engineers paid floral tributes to Bharat Ratna M Visvesvaraya. A symposium on ‘Engineer: The Rail Suraksha Kavach’ was also held on the occasion. More than 200 engineers attended.