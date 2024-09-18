Odisha: BJP celebrates birthday as Seva Divas

BHUBANESWAR: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Subhadra Yojana coinciding with his birthday on Tuesday, the state unit of the BJP observed this day as Seva Divas by lighting lamps and offering prayers at various temples.

The 74th birthday celebrations of Modi were marked by various events and activities including a photo exhibition showcasing his life journey at the party’s state headquarters here.

A blood donation camp was organised by BJP Yuva Morcha where many workers voluntarily donated blood. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, state BJP president Manmohan Samal and other senior leaders attended the events.

The celebrations were part of ‘Seva Paksh’, a 15-day service campaign launched by the BJP to commemorate the prime minister’s birthday, during which various events like blood donation camps, tree plantations, cleanliness drives, health camps, competitions for art and literature and membership drives would be organised.

The Yuva Morcha will organise blood donation camps in all Assembly constituencies from September 18 to 20. During this period, the party and its morchas will clean temples, religious places, water bodies, parks and other public spaces at the block level. On September 25, the birthday of BJP’s ideologue Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya will be celebrated at the booth level.