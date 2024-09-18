Orissa HC calls for medical report of Ankita from AIIMS

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday called for a medical report on Ankita Pradhan (32), the fiancée of an Army officer, who was allegedly detained and assaulted in police custody at the Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar.

The single judge bench of Justice Sibo Sankar Mishra issued verbal orders to state counsel BK Ragada to ensure that the medical report must be from AIIMS and produced in court when Ankita’s bail plea is taken up at 10.30 am on Wednesday. Justice Mishra also directed the state counsel to ensure the presence of the investigating officer in virtual mode during the hearing.

As Ankita’s bail plea was not listed on the day, senior advocate Yasobant Das representing her made a special mention before the bench of Justice Mishra seeking the court’s intervention in the alleged assault on Ankita in police custody.

On Monday, Major Gurvansh Singh of 22 Sikh Regiment and his fiancée Ankita filed a complaint with Bharatpur police alleging they were assaulted by a few youths in Patia area. The brawl had reportedly followed an argument after the youths in a car chased the couple, and stopped them.

Police alleged the couple misbehaved with the lady diary charge officer and two other female officers at the police station.