Two workers dead, six hurt in Orissa Metaliks mishap

JHARSUGUDA: Two contractual workers died and six others sustained injuries when a large metal plate fell on them at the blast furnace of Orissa Metaliks Pvt Ltd (OMPL) plant in Marakuta-Budhipadar on Tuesday afternoon. Soon after the accident at around 12.30 pm, rescue efforts began.

The two deceased workers, identified as Purna Chandra Jena (34) of Ganjam and Alakhdeo Saw (39) of Palamu (Ranchi), were rushed to the district headquarters hospital but succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

Six workers who sustained injuries are in the hospital and their condition is reported to be stable.

Following the incident, workers at the plant halted operations, demanding stricter safety measures. Sadar police, led by SDPO US Singh, intervened to bring the situation under control. Operations have since resumed.

Ajit Singh, senior vice president of OMPL, confirmed that the deceased were employed as fitters, with Jena working for GDPL and Saw for JK Engineering. Their families have been informed, and compensation will be provided as per government guidelines.

Deputy director of Factory and Boiler Archana Das said eight workers were present when the filter press structure collapsed. Two were trapped under the debris, and others sustained injuries. Following the incident, the industry authorities ordered the suspension of operations at the beneficiation and grinding plant.

This is the third fatal accident at OMPL this year. Two other workers, Barun Pradhan and Duryodhan Bauri, died in separate incidents on August 6 and May 11, respectively.