100 days: High on delivery despite birth pangs

June 4 results were a shocker for both the then-ruling BJD and the Opposition BJP. The tide had turned beyond the wildest expectations of both. Defeating a political giant like Naveen Patnaik, who had dominated the state for 24 years to virtually become Odisha’s political identity for all of the 21st century till now, was a herculean feat, especially when he still commands immense popularity among the masses.

Yet, the people voted for change, dismantling the firmly entrenched power centre. As the BJP made history by forming its first-ever government in the state, the spotlight shifted to Mohan Charan Majhi, a tribal leader tasked with ushering in a new era. With high expectations and a mandate for transformation, Majhi’s first 100 days as chief minister have been closely watched as a crucial marker for the new government’s performance and its ability to deliver on promises.

The 100 days of the BJP government, though, have been a flurry of action and adjustment. The government quickly got to work, making delivery of promises its top priority. However, the inexperience in leading the state administration, with most ministers being first-timers, has been starkly manifested. At times, it seems as though the left hand is not aware of what the right is doing. Out-of-turn announcements and U-turns on decisions have led to confusion on quite a few occasions.

Teething problems aside, the BJP government has actually laid the foundation and given ample evidence of its intent to deliver on its promises to the people. On day 1, immediately after the swearing-in of the government, the Mohan Majhi cabinet took a decision to fulfil the four major promises made to the people during elections – opening all the four gates of Shree Jagannath temple at Puri for entry of devotees, implementing the Subhadra Yojana under which cash voucher of Rs 50,000 would be provided to each woman of the state, increasing the minimum support price of paddy to Rs 3,100 per quintal and reinventorisation of the valuables of Ratna Bhandar, the treasury of Srimandir, along with investigating its missing keys.