BJD and Cong attack Odisha's BJP govt over 100-day performance

BHUBANESWAR: As BJP makes elaborate plans to celebrate the completion of its 100 days in office, the Opposition BJD and Congress on Wednesday said the state government has not fulfilled any of its election promises.

BJD spokesperson Arun Sahoo said the performance of BJP government in the first 100 days shows that the state’s development has gone two steps backward during the period. Without getting down to the serious business of governance, the government has been busy changing names of schemes.

Referring to the BJP government’s flagship scheme Subhadra Yojana, Sahoo said women of the state have been cheated. The BJP had promised vouchers of Rs 50,000 to every woman in Odisha, but the time period has been extended from two years to five years. Besides, the entire assistance will be paid in 10 installments which will in no way help women empowerment.

Alleging that there is no control of the government on the law and order situation, Sahoo said no action has so far been taken against the son of the Governor who assaulted a government employee at the Raj Bhavan in Puri. The assault on an army official and his fiancée inside Bharatpur police station points to the extent of deterioration in the law and order situation, he added.

Member of Congress steering committee Biswaranjan Mohanty said the government has failed to bring prices of potato and onion under control. It has also not initiated any measure to create employment opportunities for lakhs of unemployed youths in the state, he said.