BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Wednesday suspended five police personnel for allegedly assaulting an army officer and his fiancée in a police station of Bhubaneswar on September 14 night.

With the police highhandedness snowballing into a major embarrassment for the state, DGP YB Khurania placed the officials, all from Bharatpur police station where the incident occurred, under suspension for ‘gross misconduct’. They included Bharatpur IIC Dinakrushna Mishra, SI Baisalini Panda, ASIs Salilamayee Sahoo and Sagarika Rath and constable Balaram Hansda.

Initially, police had claimed that the two misbehaved with on-duty police personnel at the police station. The army officer was booked and let off with a notice but his fiancée was arrested on charges of assaulting the police personnel.

However, the whole incident turned on its head as allegations surfaced that the army man and his fiancée were manhandled and humiliated instead of their complaint being addressed. Widespread condemnation followed and the Defence establishment as well as ex-servicemen communities threw their weight behind the officer and his partner.

With pressure mounting, DGP Khurania ordered a CB probe into the incident on Tuesday. Hours later, three of the police personnel, including IIC Mishra, were shunted out of the police station. However, demand for independent probe into the incident continued.

Meanwhile, Lt Gen Padam Singh Shekhawat, general officer commanding (GOC) of Madhya Bharat Area, met DGP Khurania and Crime Branch ADG Arun Bothra and held detailed discussion on the matter.

“What happened with the army officer and his fiancée was wrong. He was illegally confined in the police station. The DGP and Crime Branch ADG have assured that they will conduct an impartial inquiry into the matter,” he said.