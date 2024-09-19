From Aadhaar seeding to withdrawal, no end to agonising Subhadra wait

KENDRAPARA/JAJPUR: As soon as the state government announced its flagship Subhadra Yojana, applicants made a beeline at service centres and post offices. Now, even as lakhs of women have been given the first installment of Rs 5,000 under the scheme, the queues remain, this time in front of banks.

A day after the first installment was disbursed, thousands of women lined up in front of banks and ATMs to withdraw the amount. Some who had not received the credit message from their banks were eager to check their balance. Sanju Das (32) of Srirampur rushed to the nearby bank to withdraw the amount. “I am glad after getting Rs 5,000 in my account. I need the money to purchase a bicycle for my nine-year-old son. I hope today the bank does not run out of cash,” she said while waiting in queue with hundreds of other beneficiaries.

Manasi Behera of Garadapur village said, “I waited four hours but by the time my turn came, the bank shut down. I will visit the bank again on Thursday to withdraw the amount.” However, Mita Mallick (28) of Mandapada village was lucky as she managed to withdraw the amount after standing for four hours in a long queue at the branch of SBI at Pattamundai. “I will use the money to buy a sewing machine,” she said.