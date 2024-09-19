Jagannath Temple's Ratna Bhandar GPR scan soon: ASI DG

BHUBANESWAR/PURI: A team of experts from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and Hyderabad-based CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (CSIR-NGRI) on Wednesday surveyed the interiors of Shree Jagannath temple’s Ratna Bhandar.

Under the supervision of additional director general of ASI Janhwij Sharma, a 17-member team and NGRI scientists conducted laser scanning of both the Bhitara (inner) and Bahara (outer) chambers of the treasury in presence of core members of the Ratna Bhandar inventorisation committee.

The team entered the Ratna Bhandar at 2 pm and the technical survey was done till 5 pm.

“Staging platforms and ladders were put up inside the treasury chambers for facilitating laser scanning of the entire roof, all walls and floor of Ratna Bhandar,” said Sharma.

However, the NGRI team of scientists led by its chief scientist Anand Kumar Pandey felt the need for a second round of investigation and conducting a ground penetrating radar (GPR) survey in both chambers, said the ASI DG. He added that the GPR report is necessary as it will help ASI in carrying out the repair and conservation work.

Chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration Arabinda Padhee said it has been decided that the GPR survey will be organised in the next visit of the NGRI team.

“We have requested the ASI and NGRI to do the technical survey before September 24 in view of the Shola Puja starting in the shrine then,” Padhee said. After the ASI team and NGRI experts submit their reports to the state government, ASI will start the repair, conservation and restoration work of the Ratna Bhandar, he added.

Speaking to mediapersons, Ratna Bhandar committee chairman Justice Biswanath Rath said the ASI and NGRI team will meet immediately to decide on the equipment and machinery needed for the next round of inspections and GPR survey.

The need for a GPR survey in the Ratna Bhandar arose following rumours of the presence of a secret tunnel and more chambers inside the Bhitara Bhandar of the treasury.

Earlier, all the jewellery and ornaments from both Bhitara and Bahara Bhandars were shifted to temporary strong rooms. The empty almirahs and chests were shifted to a room beside the Niladri museum on the temple premises.