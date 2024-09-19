Odisha: Swollen Brahmani starts receding

ROURKELA: After the Brahmani river saw an increase in water levels at its source in Rourkela, fuelled by surplus water from the Mandira dam on Sankh river as well as excess flow from the Koel river, the river has started receding since Wednesday afternoon.

Both Sankh and Koel are tributaries of Brahmani and meet at Rourkela to form Brahmani.

Sources monitoring Brahmani said from Tuesday evening water level of Brahmani started increasing due to release of surplus water from Mandira dam of the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP). They said with sizable simultaneous water flow from Koel the Brahmani on Tuesday night at one point of time was flowing very close to the warning level of 177.51 metre. Yet, from Wednesday morning there has been gradual drop as at 7 am, the water level dropped to 177.35 metre. With progress of the day, the level further receded as by 7 pm on Wednesday it was flowing at 176.24 metre which was relatively safer.