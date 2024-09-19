Ponzi money refund within 18 months: Odisha BJP president Samal

BHUBANESWAR: All set to complete 100 days in government in the state on Thursday, the BJP reiterated its promise to ensure that the chit fund victims get back their lost money within one-and-half years.

Addressing mediapersons here, state BJP president Manmohan Samal said required steps in the direction have already been initiated by the government. “The party had promised to take steps to return money of the small investors who fell victim to chit fund scam. The state government under Mohan Charan Majhi has already constituted a committee to look into different aspects including the legal side and suggest measures for refund of the money. Our promise to the people will be honoured,” Samal said.

The BJP is committed to not only fulfil its election promises but also the aspirations of the people which had been ignored by previous governments.

On completing 100 days in office, Samal said the government has taken several landmark steps that have won the hearts of the people. Several promises like opening of four gates of Shree Jagannath temple in Puri and its Ratna Bhandar, corpus fund of Rs 500 crore for the temple management, Rs 200 crore for promoting Odia Asmita and Subhadra Yojana have been fulfilled. The state cabinet has already approved to increase the minimum support price of paddy to Rs 3,100 per quintal and accordingly budgetary provision has been made.

He said the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed its first 100 days in the third term on September 17. Highlighting the achievements of the central government, Samal said Modi is the first prime minister of the country who started the practice of presenting the report card of his government to the people every year.

“The state government also will give its report card of the first 100 days on September 19 at a special function organised in Puri. We are committed to the progress of the state and will ensure a Viksit Odisha by 2036 when the state celebrates 100 years of its formation,” he added.

The government has started implementing the promises made in its 100-day action plan and will utilise central government funds effectively for the state’s rapid development, Samal said.