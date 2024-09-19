Stage set for Odisha's signature literary extravaganza, OLF, to be hosted on September 21-22

BHUBANESWAR: The stage is set for Odisha's signature literary extravaganza - the Odisha Literary Festival from September 21 to 22.

Organised by The New Indian Express, the 12th edition of the festival will host 34 speakers from across the country and be spread across 23 specially-curated sessions covering language, literature, culture, cinema and much more.

The two-day festival will begin with a special talk by celebrated Koshali poet Haladhar Nag who will share experiences of his literary journey so far.

Recipient of Padma Shri, Nag is popularly known as 'Lok Ratan Kabi' of Odisha.

Ace diplomat and acclaimed writer Vikas Swarup will hold the centre-stage to share knowledge, give advice and lessons on how to write bestsellers or creating blockbusters. Best known as the author of novel 'Q & A' which was adapted in film as Slumdog Millionaire, Swarup's works have been translated into more than 45 international languages. His session From Words to Pictures: The Alchemy of Adaptations is a must-attend for all budding writers and creators.

One of the special highlights of the festival will be Naveen Patnaik, the learned former chief minister and an acclaimed writer, who will reflect on Life in Letters.

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan will speak on Managing Tradition and Modernity.

Mythologist, author and speaker Devdutt Pattanaik will deliberate on The Myths of India Between Memory and History.

Odia, like always, will be the highlight of the two-day festival. With much of discussion - both political and literary - centering around 'Odia Asmita' (Odia pride), eminent authors will discuss the significance of Odia language as a cornerstone of Odia pride on Day 1.

Sahitya Akademi awardee Gourahari Das, Vice-Chancellor of Odia University Sabita Pradhan and writer Basanta Kumar Panda, the project director of Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Odia, Central Institute of Indian Languages, will preside over a session Bhasa Nahi Ta Asmita Nahi (No Language No Asmita). The session will be chaired by author Swaraj Mishra.

On Day 2, the dearth of translations in Odia literature will be discussed by a panel of authors that include Sahitya Akademi awardees Asit Mohanty, Sangram Jena and translator Snehaprabha Das. Bi-lingual poet and translator Sangram Jena will chair the session Translation Handicap for Odia literature.

Award-winning investigative journalist and author Sohini Chattopadhyay will speak on women and sports at a session titled Running for My Life.

Chattopadhyay's last book The Day I Became a Runner tells the women's history of India through the lens of sport.

Her session will be followed by The Sisterhood of Words: History and Mystery by historian Swapna Liddle and her novelist sister Madhulika Liddle. For poetry and language enthusiasts, poet and author of Our Bones in Your Throat Megha Rao will speak at a session Poetry and Prose: It's in the Bones, while author Peggy Mohan will discuss English and its Accents.

The festival also has something for those interested in writing about music, and the art of penning a biography. Celebrated poet and cinema scholar Yatindra Mishra will speak on Writing on Music: From Begum Akhtar to Gulzar.

Award-winning historian and author of 12 acclaimed books Hindol Sengupta will preside over the session The Art of Biography: Knowing the Limits.

The festival will feature popular storyteller Divya Prakash Dubey speaking on Chote Shehar, Badi Kahaniyan.

Actors of the popular web series Panchayat Faisal Malik and Durgesh Kumar will discuss using villages as a cinematic muse in their session Postcards from Phulera.

MK Raina, considered to be one of the best Indian theatre actors and directors, will discuss about finding solace in Theatre and Therapy.

A poetry competition for students and a session Prompts for Poetry: Igniting Passion in the Young will also be hosted. Authors Rabindra Kumar Swain and Himansu Mohapatra will chair the session and judge the competition, which will be held in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singhdeo.

The festival will conclude with creator of Sufi Kathak and restorer of the dance of courtesans, classical dancer Manjari Chaturvedi speaking on Tawaifs and Other Truths: In Their Own Tongue.

(Those willing to attend can click here to register.)