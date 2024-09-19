Surge in scrub typhus cases a major concern for western Odisha districts

Nodal officer for Scrub Typhus at VIMSAR, Dr. Shankar Ramchandani said, currently, nine patients are admitted from different districts. Their condition is stable now and they are being closely monitored. “We have been seeing an increase in the number of people reporting with scrub typhus cases since last month. However, there is nothing to panic as the disease had become an endemic here. We are conducting adequate number of Scar test at VIMSAR to diagnose scrub typhus among suspected patients and like always, those working in agricultural lands are most prone to the infection,” he informed.

Residents have been advised to keep their surroundings clean and avoid exposure to grassy or forested areas where mites are likely to be present. “We encourage anyone experiencing persistent fever or unusual symptoms to visit a doctor immediately. The patients can also avail the necessary medicines free of cost,” Dr Ramchandani stated.

In Bargarh, though the death toll stands at four, as of Wednesday 10 persons are admitted to the hospitals. As many as 2,024 tests including both ELISA and Scar test methods have been conducted between April and September so far at the DHH of which 219 patients were found positive for Scrub Typhus.

VIMSAR superintendent, Lal Mohan Nayak said, until July around 40 cases of Scrub Typhus were diagnosed at the hospital which has gone up to 100 cases per month since August.