Women take the lead at Ganesh pandal in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: It was a show of women’s strength at the idol immersion ceremony of the Hatpada puja committee in Sambalpur town on Wednesday.

Around 600 women participated in the procession which was more of a symbolic protest against violence on women in the light of a medico’s rape in West Bengal. The participants marched along with the idol holding placards and banners with messages on women’s safety along with the Tri-colour.

The procession started from Hatpada and culminated near the immersion site on bank of the Mahanadi river.

The pandal of Hatpada puja committee was also all about women and their safety. This apart, while the idol of Lord Ganesh at the pandal was dressed as a judge, the god’s vahana, the mouse was depicted as a lawyer and another mouse police.

Member of the organising committee, Biswajit Dehury said, “Not just for this particular incident, but we wanted to spread a message for the safety of all working women. The theme is about addressing crimes against women.”