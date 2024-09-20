Boundary dispute between puja committees resurfaces in Odisha

CUTTACK: The disagreement over the demarcation of the boundary seems to have intensified between Malgodown and Chhatra Bazaar puja committees ahead of Dussera festival with police allegedly failing to initiate any step for settling the dispute amicably.

Members of the Malgodown puja committee have accused the local police of remaining a mute spectator in the dispute which erupted over the construction of a welcome arch during Durga Puja last year.

President of Malgodown puja committee Dharmananda Patra claimed police are yet to take any step in this regard due to pressure from Cuttack Mahanagar Shanti committee.

“The dispute over demarcation of boundary is lingering since the last year. The situation is worsening and may flare up resulting in untoward incidents in the future,” he warned in a press release.

Patra further said Malgodown committee was constructing a welcome arch within its jurisdiction during Durga Puja in 2023.

“But after Chhatra Bazaar puja committee opposed it, Malgodown police advised us to stop construction of the arch and assured to settle the dispute within two months. Even after repeated letters, police are yet to take any step in this regard,” he alleged.

However, president of Cuttack Mahanagar Shanti committee and Chhatra Bazaar puja committee Debendra Sahu said Malgodown committee was constructing the arch at Chhatra Bazaar Behera Sahi due to which it was opposed.

IIC of Malgodown police station Rajanikant Das said several meetings of the office bearers of both the puja committees were held to settle the dispute. However, the meetings yielded no result.