Congress in Odisha protests BJP leaders’ death threat to Rahul

BHUBANESWAR: Congress workers and leaders staged a demonstration in Bhubaneswar on Thursday protesting against the derogatory statements made by BJP and Shiv Sena leaders against party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Hundreds of party workers marched from the Congress Bhawan to the Kharavela Nagar police station and filed complaints against Union minister Ranveet Singh Bittu, Uttar Pradesh Minister Raghuraj Singh, BJP functionary Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad. The Congress demanded cases should be filed against these leaders for their derogatory remarks and death threats to Gandhi.

The Congress workers were stopped on the way to the BJP state headquarters to gherao it after filing the complaint at the police station. Stating that the Congress is reaching new heights after Rahul Gandhi became the leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, they alleged that the BJP leaders are making personal attacks on him. The party under his leadership has foiled several arbitrary decisions of the Centre, they said.