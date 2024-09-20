Corruption battle to continue, poll promises will be kept: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said the state government has taken exemplary steps to combat corruption in its first 100 days in office.

Addressing a state-level function in Puri to mark the completion of his government’s first 100 days, the chief minister said, “Unlike the previous government, which only targeted small-time offenders, we are taking action against high-ranking officials. So far, 71 cases have been registered on charges of bribery and disproportionate assets, resulting in arrest and imprisonment of 58 persons, including 17 class-I and seven class-II officers.”

Majhi further said, “Our conviction rate in corruption cases is 50 per cent and in cases of disproportionate assets, it is 80 per cent. The fight against corruption will continue.”

Reiterating his government’s commitment to fulfil all the promises made in the election manifesto, Majhi said he is confident that his government will achieve the goal of a prosperous Odisha by 2036, the foundation for which has already been laid in the first 100 days.

“The BJP manifesto is like a holy book for the government as it reflects the aspirations of the people. Credibility of a government depends on fulfilling promises made to the people. False propaganda and statistics won’t solve people’s problems. My government does not require any certificate from private organisation,” Majhi remarked in an obvious reference to the BJD.