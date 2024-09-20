Corruption battle to continue, poll promises will be kept: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said the state government has taken exemplary steps to combat corruption in its first 100 days in office.
Addressing a state-level function in Puri to mark the completion of his government’s first 100 days, the chief minister said, “Unlike the previous government, which only targeted small-time offenders, we are taking action against high-ranking officials. So far, 71 cases have been registered on charges of bribery and disproportionate assets, resulting in arrest and imprisonment of 58 persons, including 17 class-I and seven class-II officers.”
Majhi further said, “Our conviction rate in corruption cases is 50 per cent and in cases of disproportionate assets, it is 80 per cent. The fight against corruption will continue.”
Reiterating his government’s commitment to fulfil all the promises made in the election manifesto, Majhi said he is confident that his government will achieve the goal of a prosperous Odisha by 2036, the foundation for which has already been laid in the first 100 days.
“The BJP manifesto is like a holy book for the government as it reflects the aspirations of the people. Credibility of a government depends on fulfilling promises made to the people. False propaganda and statistics won’t solve people’s problems. My government does not require any certificate from private organisation,” Majhi remarked in an obvious reference to the BJD.
Describing the previous BJD government as arrogant and anti-people, he said the people rejected it for neglecting them and using Lord Jagannath for vote-bank politics.
Recalling Utkalamani Gopabandhu’s famous quote, “Praja Lagi Raja, Praja Hite Rajaniti, Praja Ichha Abhimat, Rajya Mula Bhitti” (The ruler is for the people, politics for people’s welfare, people’s desire is the ultimate decision and people are the foundation of the state), Majhi said his government has proved to be a people’s government.
Expressing satisfaction over the success of various endeavours of his government, he said the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana will be implemented soon to provide quality healthcare services to people.
“We are committed to ushering in a golden era of progress in Odisha through development of railways, roads, airways and ports. The coming decade will be crucial for Odisha’s infrastructure development, accelerating growth and achieving our goals of a prosperous Odisha by 2036,” he said.
Majhi said, “The ultimate goal is to transform the lives of ordinary people of the state, ensuring inclusive development for all. For any government, 100 days are not enough. We have begun our endeavours with commitment and with your cooperation and Lord Jagannath’s blessings, we will achieve our objectives.”