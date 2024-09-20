HLCA clears projects worth Rs 39K crore in several sectors in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The high-level clearance authority (HLCA) meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday cleared 12 industrial projects worth Rs 39,271.50 crore taking the total investment to Rs 44,682.92 crore in the first 100 days of the BJP government.
The projects approved in electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM), steel, metal downstream, chemical, cement, green ammonia, and plastic sectors will be located in eight districts and generate employment opportunities for 17,098 people.
“This is our first HLCA meeting and our goal is to position Odisha as a major investment destination in India. We have set a target of attracting investments to the tune of Rs 2.5 lakh crore in the next five years. We are implementing various measures to make Odisha one of the most business-friendly states,” the chief minister said after the meeting. He said the projects sanctioned during this period will generate employment opportunities for 36,462 persons.
The high-level authority approved three proposals in ESDM sector. Silectric Semiconductor Manufacturing Pvt Ltd proposed to set up a silicon carbide device manufacturing unit at a cost of Rs 3,034 crore while Heterogeneous Integration Packaging Solutions will establish a manufacturing plant for glass substrates in the form of wafers for semiconductor packaging with an investment of Rs 1,926 crore.
Similarly, the project proposal of Kaynes Circuits India for manufacturing of printed circuit boards (PCBs) with an investment of Rs 1,395.5 crore was also approved. The three projects are located in Khurda and with a combined investment of Rs 6,355.50 crore and have the potential to employ 2,320 individuals.
In the chemical sector, Laxmi Organic Industries will set up a synthetic organic chemicals manufacturing unit while Epigral Limited will establish a chemical manufacturing unit in Jagatsinghpur district with a combined investment of Rs 5,355 crore.
In the metal downstream sector, Electrosteel Castings will establish a 500,000 MT ductile iron pipe manufacturing plant while Jindal (India) Limited will set up a steel pipe processing facility in Dhenkanal district. Bhushan Power and Steel will create a metal downstream complex in Sambalpur. The combined investment of the three projects is Rs 12,191 crore and expected to generate 5,570 jobs.
The steel sector got an investment from Shyam Steel Manufacturing Limited’s 0.5 MTPA integrated steel plant in Keonjhar with an investment of Rs 2,510 crore and expected to create 3,640 jobs.
Ambuja Concrete North Pvt Ltd proposed to set up a cement grinding unit in Cuttack, with an investment of Rs 1,400 crore while Torrent Green Hydrogen Private Limited has planned to put up a green ammonia project in Ganjam with an investment of Rs 10,260 crore.