BHUBANESWAR: The fiancée of the army officer on Thursday made shocking revelations of sexual assault, illegal confinement and humiliation at the hands of a group of female and male cops on September 15 night when she along with her partner went to the police station in Bhubaneswar seeking help.

The victim told mediapersons that when she and the army officer were returning after closing her restaurant, unidentified miscreants intercepted them at about 1 am. This led to a scuffle but the two somehow got away and went to Bharatpur police station to seek assistance.

When they reached the police station, a woman constable in civil dress was sitting at the reception desk. The officer and his fiancée requested her to register the complaint and send a patrol to nab the miscreants who misbehaved with them but to no avail, she said.