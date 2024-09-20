One Nation, One Election plan needs more scrutiny: BJD

BHUBANESWAR: With shift in political equations in the state, the BJD, which had earlier supported the One Nation, One Election proposal of the NDA government, has changed its stance on the issue.

A day after the Union cabinet approved the proposal, the BJD on Thursday said more time is required for the country to adopt it. Party spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra said the regional party had initially supported One Nation, One Election. However, details of the proposal need to be analysed before it is converted into a bill. There are several questions that need to be discussed.

“What will happen if tomorrow, there is an early dissolution of the Parliament or the state Assembly? What will happen if there is President’s rule in a state? How will the situation be dealt with if no political party gets a majority at the Centre or in a state?” he questioned.

The BJD MP further said the Centre is likely to introduce the bill in the winter session of the Parliament. “I hope the Centre does not rush through the bill like it did with the farm laws. Otherwise, it will be met with bitterness and opposition. The bill should be scrutinised in the select committee or standing committee before it is introduced,” he said.

Patra said the first 100 days of BJP government at the Centre and in Odisha have been disappointing from the perspective of the people of the state. “In the last 100 days, there is not a whisper from the Centre or state government about the special category status for Odisha. What happened to the coastal highway and Bhubaneswar ring road projects? The double-engine government has only given empty slogans without any performance,” he added.