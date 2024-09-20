Outrage after teacher beats students for ‘foul’ language in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Residents of Chhandurupadar village of Khajuripada block of Kandhamal district are up in arms against a teacher of the local government primary school after she allegedly beat up two students mercilessly on Tuesday. Though they raised the issue with the school headmaster, the delay in investigation into the corporal punishment led to discontentment.

On Tuesday, two five-year-old students, Shankar Kanhar and Kiran Jani, got into a minor quarrel. Their use of inappropriate language led their teacher, Kumudini Kanhar, to lose her temper following which she allegedly beat them severely with a baton. Despite their injuries, the children remained at school until closing time and later recounted their ordeal to their parents.

When parents arrived to confront the teacher, she had already left for the day. News of the incident spread throughout the village. On Wednesday, child line activists and the victims’ parents demanded action against the teacher.

Headmaster Jayant Dehuri, who was away at the block education officer’s office at the time of the incident, expressed regret and stated that the matter has been reported to higher authorities.

Block education officer Binod Bihari Digal confirmed that a probe has been initiated by cluster resources centre coordinator Swarnalata Moharana. Once completed, the findings will be submitted to the BEO for further action.

Despite a statewide mandate declaring schools as punishment-free zones, locals have questioned how such an incident could occur.