Rahul Gandhi condemns Odisha sexual assault, says crime against women 'out of control' under BJP rule

NEW DELHI: The Congress party on Friday condemned the alleged sexual assault on the fiancée of an army officer at a police station in Odisha, where the woman had gone for help. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, stated that the “horrific” incident has raised serious questions about the law and order situation in the country.

Gandhi posted on social media, “An army officer went to the police for help, only to be brutally beaten, while his fiancée was tortured in custody. This heinous incident is a shame on all of humanity.”