Tribals storm Kashipur police station demanding release of youth

BERHAMPUR: Tension prevailed at Kashipur police station in Rayagada as irate tribals ransacked the police station and staged a dharna demanding release of an arrested youth.

The situation escalated as protesters stormed the police station, burning tires on the premises and damaging property, including doors, windows, and furniture.

A large group of tribal residents from several villages, including Banteja, Sarambai, Kantamal, and Bandel, armed with traditional weapons, laid siege to the police station during the afternoon protesting the arrest of Kartik Nayak from Banteja village. The unrest followed recent demonstrations by locals against a contractor firm’s attempts to acquire the Sijimali mines. Kartik was arrested on Wednesday in the Sunger area and subsequently forwarded to court.

Upon hearing the news, over 600 locals gathered, demanding his unconditional release. In response, the district administration deployed additional police forces to restore order. Senior officials, including Rayagada SDPO Rashmiranjan Senapati, are on site, attempting to negotiate with the protesters.

As per the latest update, the dharna continues, with police maintaining a strict vigil on the areas nearby.