Will Zoho's Silectric backtrack from its proposed semiconductor unit in Odisha?

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the high-level clearance authority (HLCA) headed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi cleared a proposal of a semiconductor manufacturing company for its upcoming unit in Odisha, the company surprisingly dismissed the reports of its investment in the state.

On Wednesday evening, the HLCA had cleared the proposal of Silectric Semiconductor Manufacturing Pvt Ltd for its Rs 3,034 crore silicon carbide device manufacturing unit in Khurda district.

CEO of Chennai-based tech giant Zoho Sridhar Vembu on Friday said the proposal is still pending and media reports on the semiconductor investment are inaccurate. Silectric Semiconductor Manufacturing Pvt Ltd was formed by directors of Zoho in March this year.

“I do not like to comment on rumours and speculation but today's news item on our semiconductor investment is inaccurate. Our investment proposal is still pending with various authorities and decisions have not yet been made. That is all I can say at this point,” Vembu posted on X.

This is for the first time that an investor has reacted on social media on a proposed multi-thousand crore investment in the state creating ripples in both the industry and political circles here with some hinting that the firm might have plans to shift the project to another location.