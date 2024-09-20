Woman goes missing after jumping into Kharasrota in Odisha

JAJPUR: A woman went missing after she reportedly jumped into the Kharasrota river from Rajghat bridge near Baruhanwithin Jajpur Sadar police limits on Thursday.

She left her electric scooter, helmet, shoes and mobile phone on the bridge before taking the plunge into the river. The woman has been identified as Mandakini Samal, a resident of the Krishnapada area within Kuakhia police limits in the district.

As per eyewitnesses, the incident took place at around 6.30 am on Thursday when Mandakini came to the spot on her scooty. She then parked it on the bridge and kept her shoes and mobile phone near the two-wheeler and jumped into the river from the Rajghat bridge.

“I was coming towards Baruhan on the Rajghat bridge on my routine morning walk on the day when I saw a woman coming to the bridge riding on a scooty from the opposite direction. She then parked the scooty, kept her shoes and mobile phone near the vehicle and jumped into the river,” said Raj Kishore Das, a local. As I was about 200 metre away from her I could not reach her, he added.

After getting information about the incident, the local fire services personnel and Jajpur Sadar police rushed to the spot and launched a search operation to trace Mandakini. However, she had not been rescued till the report was filed.

Sources said Mandakini, an anganwadi supervisor working at Rasulpur block had married in Santara area of Jajpur district. However, she was staying separately at a rented house in Jajpur allegedly due to some differences with her husband. She is suspected to have jumped into the river this morning over a family feud. Further investigation is underway.