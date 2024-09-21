14 women achievers to be honoured with prestigious Devi Awards today

BHUBANESWAR: From a crusader for gender justice to a culture advocate; a folk art revivalist to an untiring environmental champion, the Devi Awards is back to celebrate trailblazing women from Odisha.

Instituted by The New Indian Express, the award will be given to 14 women who with their grit and determination have positively impacted the lives of several people in their chosen fields of work and society in general. Into its 28th edition now, the award ceremony will be held on Saturday at the Mayfair Convention in the city.

The Devis will receive their awards from former chief minister and author Naveen Patnaik in the presence of Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director, The New Indian Express and group CEO Lakshmi Menon.

This year, The New Indian Express will felicitate doyenne of Odissi classical music Shyamamani Devi, anaesthesiologist Dr Mami Parija, educator Poly Patnaik, women’s rights activist and author Mansi Pradhan, lacquer craft artisan Pravati Patro, film director, screenwriter and editor Peenakee Singh Rajput, cultural advocate Anita Sabat, Odisha handicrafts and handlooms promoter Amrita Sabat, Odissi dancer Madhulita Mohapatra, Chhau revivalist Subhasree Mukherjee, scientist Jyotirmayee Mohanty, environmentalist Sabarmatee, journalist Jayanti Buruda and textile and fashion designer Lipsa Hembram, with the prestigious award.

Started in the year 2014, Devi Awards aims at recognising the women who not only excelled in their respective fields but also helped others benefit from the journeys they started towards economic empowerment. Last year, the awards were given to 12 women of the state to celebrate their achievements in various fields.