Archaeological Survey of India to resume inspection, survey of Ratna Bhandar today

PURI: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will resume inspection and survey of both the Ratna Bhandars of Shree Jagannath Temple from Saturday. The task will be carried out for three days till September 23.

The temple administration in a press release on Friday informed the work will begin as per the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the state government over use of GPRS machines and other gadgets. Darshan of the deities will remain closed for devotees on the three days from 1 pm to 5 pm. However, the daily rituals will continue. Devotees intending to buy mahaprasad from Ananda Bazaar will be required to enter through the Simhadwar and exit through the North gate, the release said.

The Ratna Bhandar committee members will remain present during the work while other essential services staff like doctors, magistrate, snake helpline members and fire services personnel will be kept on standby. Earlier, all ornaments and wealth stored in Bahara and Bhitar Ratna Bhandars were shifted to two temporary strong rooms amid tight security in the presence of a magistrate and under the supervision of Ratna Bhandar committee members.

On another date, all empty almirahs, containers and treasure chests were removed from the Ratna Bhandars.