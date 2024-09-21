CUNY launches research institute honoring Achyuta Samanta’s contributions to Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: TheCity University of New York(CUNY) will set up a research institute in the name of KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta.

The institute will provide US students with the opportunity to research Odisha’s rich art and heritage, as well as explore Samanta’s contributions to the socio-economic development of indigenous communities and his success in the field of education.

President of Bronx Community College of the City University of New York Milton Santiago said the Centre will be known as ‘The Achyuta Samanta India Initiative of The CUNY CREST Institute (ASIICCI) at City University of New York’. He invited Samanta to inaugurate the new research institute next month.

Samanta expressed his gratitude to Santiago and said, “This institute is a testament to the work done at KIIT and KISS. I believe it will encourage more research and understanding of Odisha’s culture and my journey.”

KIIT officials said the idea for setting up the institute in Samanta’s name came up following a visit by CUNY officials to KIIT and KISS, where they were inspired by Samanta’s achievements in education and his commitment to serving marginalised populations. CUNY has produced 13 Nobel Prize winners.