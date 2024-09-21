Medical education has to be made affordable: Deputy CM Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo

BHUBANESWAR: Medical education has to be made affordable so that healthcare can reach every doorstep, said deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo on Friday.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 4th world conference on Comprehensive Critical Care (W4C) and second Odisha Criticon 2024 here, he said the BJP government in Odisha was committed to extend all support for creation of medical infrastructure at the grassroots level in the state. The government is willing to do the handholding for any entrepreneur willing to do it, he added.

The four-day conference, which began on Thursday, is being hosted by SUM Ultimate Medicare (SUMUM) in collaboration with Bhubaneswar Chapter of Indian Society for Critical Care Foundation (ISCCM).

Chairman of ISCCM Prof Pradeep Bhattacharya, CEO of SUMUM Dr Swetapadma Dash and chairman-cum-managing trustee of W4C Prof Narendra Rungta also spoke.

A book on ‘Multi-organ Failure: Prevention and Management Demystified’ was also unveiled on the occasion.