Sarojini Sahoo to get Sarala Puraskar

BHUBANESWAR: Feminist writer Sarojini Sahoo will receive the prestigious Sarala Puraskar this year for her novel ‘Asthira Pada’. She will be presented a plaque and a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh.

This was announced by the Indian Metals Public Charitable Trust (IMPACT) on Friday. The book was selected after two rounds of screening by eminent litterateurs of the state including Gourahari Das, Bhagaban Jayasingh, Tapas Samantaray and Baijayanti Mishra.

Besides, the Ila-Bansidhar Panda Kala Samman presented every year by IMPaCT for lifetime excellence in the field of art was announced for the year 2024. Sculptor Sudarshan Sahoo and singer Tansen Singh will be given the award this year. Both of them will receive a certificate, plaque and cash reward of Rs 2 lakh each.

The Sarala Puraskar, instituted by eminent Odia industrialist Bansidhar Panda and his wife Ila Panda in 1980, is awarded by IMPaCT. The award-giving ceremony will be held in Bhubaneswar on October 26.