Tata Steel commissions India’s largest blast furnace

BHUBANESWAR: Tata Steel successfully commissioned India’s largest blast furnace at Kalinganagar in Jajpur district on Friday.

With a total investment of Rs 27,000 crore, the phase-II expansion at Kalinganagar will take the total capacity from 3 MTPA to 8 MTPA.

The new blast furnace, with a volume of 5,870 cubic metre, is equipped with state-of-the-art features for long campaign life and an eco-friendly design to optimise the steelmaking process.

Inaugurating the facility, CEO and managing director TV Narendran said the commissioning of India’s largest blast furnace at Kalinganagar has set a new benchmark in capacity, technology, and sustainability. “A key enabler of socio-economic development in the region, the expansion not only strengthens Tata Steel’s position as a leader in high-end, value-added steel segments but also showcases our advanced engineering prowess,” he said.

With the phase-II expansion, Odisha has emerged as the largest investment destination for Tata Steel in the country with a total investment of over Rs 1 lakh crore in last 10 years.

The blast furnace will significantly boost the plant’s overall production capabilities, allowing Tata Steel to meet the growing demands of various industries, including automotive, infrastructure, power, shipbuilding and defence.