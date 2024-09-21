Woman farmer ends life over ‘debt’ burden

KENDRAPARA: A 52-year-old woman farmer allegedly died by suicide after consuming poison in her house at Pimpudi village within Rajkanika police limits here on Thursday evening.

The victim was identified as Susama Nayak. Debt burden and crop failure are believed to be the reason behind her taking such an extreme step.

Susama had taken a Rs 3 lakh loan from a self-help group (SHG) and local money lenders for paddy cultivation on four acre of land. However, the crops failed due to inadequate water supply and insufficient rainfall this monsoon. Following the crop loss, Susama’s husband left for Hyderabad last month to work as a daily wager. Subsequently, money lenders and SHG members reportedly harassed Susama over her inability to repay the loan amount.

“She might have taken such a step due to her financial inability to repay the loan,” said a villager Ranjan Nayak.

BDO of Rajkanika Pruthiraj Parida said the revenue inspector has been asked to investigate into the matter and submit a report to the district administration soon.”

The incident highlights the poor rainfall scenario in the district where hundreds of farmers are struggling after investing heavily in paddy crops. Farmer leader Umesh Chandra Singh urged authorities to provide immediate relief to drought-hit farmers.