An author has to be true to his characters: Vikas Swarup, former diplomat and author

BHUBANESWAR: Research is integral to the writing process, said Vikas Swarup, former diplomat and author of four bestsellers including ‘Q&A’, which was adapted into the Oscar-winning motion picture ‘Slumdog Millionaire’.

In conversation with author and consulting editor of The Sunday Standard Ravi Shankar Etteth during the session ‘From Words to Pictures: The Alchemy of Adaptations’, Swarup gave insights into his writing process to a full house at Odisha Literary Festival.

“After an idea gets into my head, I keep developing it mentally for five to six months. This is also when I work on the characters. Then I start my research because for me it is the most important thing. My characters are fictional but the background in which they are operating is real, be it the cities or other mundane places, etc. I have to ensure that the backdrop is authentic,” said the critically-acclaimed author.

He added that despite being a diplomat for 35 years, there is nothing diplomatic about his novels. “When you are writing a novel, you have to be true to the characters you want to create. One has to be very involved in the life of the characters. Without that you will not be able to write with a sense of authenticity,” the novelist said.