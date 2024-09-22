Anganwadi worker attacked for not serving eggs in Balasore, Odisha

BALASORE: An anganwadi worker was critically injured after being allegedly assaulted by villagers for failing to serve eggs in the midday meal at Mahapada anganwadi centre within Singla police limits of Balasore district, on Saturday. She is under treatment at Fakir Mohan medical college and hospital here.

The incident occurred when the anganwadi worker Urmila Samal did not provide eggs, which were part of the compulsory menu for the children’s lunch.

As word spread, angry villagers confronted her at the centre. Dissatisfied with her explanation, they allegedly assaulted her and detained her for several hours. Samal was initially admitted to Basat community health centre but later shifted to Fakir Mohan medical college and hospital after her condition worsened.

Child development project officer (CDPO) Parbati Murmu and other officials rushed to the scene and assured the villagers that extra eggs would be provided to the children. The worker was released after their intervention. A complaint has been filed at Singla police station by Samal’s family, and investigation is underway.