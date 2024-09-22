Connecting the dots: History, mystery and the magic of words

BHUBANESWAR: History is my first love, said author Swapna Liddle during a candid conversation with author and consulting editor of The Sunday Standard Ravi Shankar Etteth during the session ‘The Sisterhood of Words, History and Mystery’, on the first day of the 12th Odisha Literary Festival 2024, on Saturday.

Swapna was accompanied by her sister Madhulika Liddle, who is also an award-winning novelist and short story writer best known for her works in historical fiction.

As the session proceeded, the Liddle sisters gave the audience an insight into their rich body of work which has a slice of Delhi and Mughal era carefully woven into them. Speaking at length about the influence Delhi has on her writings, Swapna, who is also a heritage conservator, said she focuses on Delhi’s history in her works because she became interested in the cause of heritage protection.

“I started doing heritage walks in Delhi which is known to house many old monuments. In the course of time, I became interested in preserving those monuments which led me to read about the city’s history and that’s where my interest for writing about Delhi developed,” the author said.

The historian further said that her heritage walks are to raise awareness among the people about preservation of monuments. “That said, it does not mean that the difference can be palpably felt. Around 20 years ago, heritage was not something that figured in media stories but now people have started taking an interest in knowing their city and its history,” she said.