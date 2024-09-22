‘Divinity minus feminine form is incomplete in Hinduism’: Author Devdutt Pattanaik

BHUBANESWAR: Divinity without the feminine form is incomplete in Hinduism. One cannot have Jagannath temple without the presence of Devi Subhadra and Goddesses Laxmi, Bimala and Mangala. Both Gods and Goddesses co-exist in Hinduism, opined author Devdutt Pattanaik on Saturday.

Speaking on a session titled ‘The myths of India: Between memory and history’ at OLF 2024, the bestselling author said when one tries to create Hinduism in which Goddesses do not exist, means Rama without Sita, Krishna without Radha and Shiva without Parvati, it is ‘ashubh’ (not auspicious).

“You have to respect the Goddess not as a token, but as shakti (power). Lord Jagannath’s form is very enormous. Odisha has a very famous scripture called Laxmi Puran. It says when the Goddess is not respected, you will not get food. Even God has to eat burnt food. These are very powerful ideas which people do not understand. Buddhism is about a prince who walks away from his wife. Hinduism is about Lord Shiva having to marry Shakti. If Buddhism is a householder becoming a hermit, Hinduism is about a hermit becoming a householder,” he said.