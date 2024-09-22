Dynamic and dazzling- Devi Awards Bhubaneswar 2024

BHUBANESWAR: From a grassroots journalist to a Chhau revivalist, from a supramolecular chemistry scientist to a young and bright filmmaker 14 women from different walks of life made the Devi Awards Bhubaneswar 2024 ceremony, held on September 21, a celestial affair.

Honouring fierce women and the ferocity with which they make a difference has been a cause that The New Indian Express has nurtured, right from the year 2014. The media conglomerate continued this tradition with its 28th edition of Devi Awards 2024 organised at the Mayfair Convention, Bhubaneswar.

With the former Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik, smiling and giving away each and every award with enthusiasm, the ceremony transcended into one which infused the evening with palpable energy.

Resident Editor, TNIE Odisha, Siba Mohanty in his welcome address said the Devi Awards celebrate women trailblazers who embody empowerment and leadership.

Mohanty said Naveen was also a foremost crusader for equal representation of women in the parliament and state assemblies.

Editorial director of TNIE Prabhu Chawla joined the BJD president and now leader of Opposition on stage to give away the awards.

As the glittering ceremony, well-attended by the who’s-who of Odisha, began, every Devi was honoured amidst thunderous applause.

Those who were awarded include the craftswoman instrumental in reviving the lacquer craft Pravati Patro; the first Indian to receive the prestigious International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry Award Jyotirmayee Mohanty; moderniser of Santali textile tradition Lipsa Hembram; the youngster who prioritised menstrual hygiene among tribal Koraput girls Jayanti Buruda.

Educator par excellence Poly Patnaik; cultural enabler who breathed new life into Chhau Subhasree Mukherjee; passionate Odissi dancer Madhulita Mohapatra; advocate for Odia handloom and handicrafts Amrita Sabat; the Rasagola Lady who enabled the GI tag for several products unique to Odisha Anita Sabat; the filmmaker revitalising Odia movie industry with original content Peenakee Singh Rajput; spirited crusader for gender justice Manasi Pradhan; the doyen of Odia classical music Shyamamani Devi; farmer-activist Sabarmatee and palliative care specialist Dr Mami Parija, also received the award.