No pride until Odia generates employment

BHUBANESWAR: Until Odia as a language helps generate employment like English, and all kinds of academic books are available in Odia, this regional language can never fascinate the young generation despite its classical status. It would lose relevance and fail to maintain the language pride, said speakers at a session on ‘Bhasha Nahin Ta Asmita Nahin’ during the Odisha Literary Festival on Saturday.
Setting the context on language as a pride of a community, vice-chancellor of Odia University Sabita Pradhan said as globalisation and urbanisation continue to shape the cultural landscape of the country, the essence of Odia identity faces unprecedented challenges. The diminishing use of Odia language threatens not just linguistic diversity but the very fabric of Odia Asmita or the pride in Odia identity, she said.
“The legacy of a language can continue to grow only if people feel proud of it and represent it. But how can we instill the fondness or likeness towards Odia language in our younger generation is a matter of challenge. Everybody knows that no teachers who have been appointed to teach Odia in schools and colleges are educated only in Odia. This is why we have sought the approval of the government to open BEd so that the teachers to be appointed can be trained in the language,” she said.
Basanta Kumar Panda, project director of Centre of Excellence (CoE) for studies in classical Odia under the Central Institute of Indian Languages of the Ministry of Education, emphasised the importance of language in preserving the identity. “Odia is the first among the Indo-Aryan language family to get a classical language status. Co-construction of this identity is the Asmita (pride). However, the declining use of Odia, especially among the youth, indicates a disconnection from our roots,” he observed.
The speakers pointed out the rising influence of English, particularly in urban centres, and politics over the language instead of some meaningful policy implementations to uphold the pride. Noted author and editor Gourahari Das warned that the erosion of Odia language can lead to loss of unique narratives and perspectives.
“Odia faces threat as there is a shift where young people prioritise English for its perceived global relevance and job prospects. Being happy with the language and making fake political narratives cannot solve the crisis. If we can make people achieve their dreams by studying in Odia, it can really be impactful,” he reasoned.
The session was moderated by writer and banker Swaraj Mishra.