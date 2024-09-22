Poetry is all about getting close to emotions: Performance poet Megha Rao

BHUBANESWAR: For performance poet Megha Rao, poetry is all about getting close to your raw emotions.

Speaking at the session ‘Poetry and Prose: It’s in the Bones’ at 12th edition of Odisha Literary Festival-2024 here on Friday, Megha said poetry is overwhelming and makes her vulnerable. “It’s like a mirror. I always see myself in it, like I am hiding in it. When I read my poetry, I feel very vulnerable and sometimes it’s overwhelming.”

In prose, there is a space to experiment. “I could have my characters who evolve over a period of time, their personalities and principles change. After a point of time, I lose control over the characters. They become their own people and it becomes hard to project yourself onto them, which is not the case in poetry,” she said.

Megha said identity is complex as people are always evolving. Her work ‘You Can Call Me Army’ focused on the changing identity of women. “I still feel that. In public and private spaces, we show up as different people. Especially in the age of social media, you are always presenting a very specific version of yourself. In an environment like this, it is easy to hide some parts of yourself that you feel ashamed of. At the same time, you present parts of yourself that you really like.”