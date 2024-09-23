Authors discuss writing for young adults

BHUBANESWAR: Authors Andaleeb Wajeed and Shabnam Minwalla, who write across genres, sat down to discuss ‘Growing Up Pangs: Writing for Young Adults’ at the Odisha Literary Festival-2024 here on Sunday.

Having 48 books to her credit, Andaleeb said in stories that are just romances, one has to focus on the entire process of the couple getting together and follow the tropes. But writing fiction opens up different possibilities. You don’t need to necessarily have a happy ending.

In her books, Andaleeb said, most of the boys are supportive of their girls as she wants her readers to think that this is the norm. “This is how men are supposed to behave. A lot of these characters are sort of aspirational guidelines for men because I don’t really see such men these days,” she said.

Representation is everything for Andaleeb. “How often do you see a Muslim author writing about normal Muslim people? I have endeavoured to write about people like me and my family to show the world what we really are and not like how the popular culture has presented us. They should feel that Muslims are normal people. Muslim families are same as theirs.”

The concept of family from which Andaleeb comes from is very strong and she has tried to show it in her books. “These days, this aspect of large families with grandparents is not there. But it can exist in books. I have tried to show this aspect in my books.”

Similarly, Shabnam said her books are girl-centric. The reason, she said, is her three daughters. “In some of my books, boys also play bigger and important roles. However, the girls always take over as the story progresses.”

She informed that Mumbai is central to her books. “Mumbai is the protagonist. The city has the ability to adjust, accept others and make them its own. Every book of mine has Mumbai in it. Mumbai is important and integral to what I am writing,” she said. The author further said her 10-year stint in journalism helps her deliver her books on time. So far, Shabnam has written 15 books.

Senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai moderated the session.