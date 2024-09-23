Biker killed, another injured in road mishap

ANGUL: A motorcyclist was killed and another seriously injured in a head-on collision near Bhaglakata under Chhendipada police station on Sunday evening.

The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Kalandi Gartia, who was en route to Kosala. The other motorcyclist, whose identity remains unknown, was first admitted to Chhendipada primary health centre (PHC) before being referred to Angul district headquarters hospital in critical condition.

Chhendipada police sent the body for post-mortem and are awaiting the report before registering a case. Local residents however blamed poor road conditions for the accident.

Chhendipada IIC Bibhudatta Chhotray said, “As soon as we got the information we rushed to the spot and found the motorcyclist dead. We are waiting for the postmortem report after which we will register a case in this connection.”