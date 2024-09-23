India loves romantic thrillers: Author Novoneel chakraborty

BHUBANESWAR: Bestselling author Novoneel Chakraborty, renowned for his dark romantic thrillers, on Sunday said the erotic genre is not suited for India.

Interacting with author and consulting editor of The Sunday Standard Ravi Shankar, the author, also known as the Sidney Sheldon of India, said Indian readers love romantic thrillers and erotic themes are viewed differently. Indian authors who take to erotic thrillers are placed in a different category and not taken seriously.

“In the West, most of the erotic thriller writers are women but same is not the case in India where authors brave enough to take up the genre are labelled differently,” he said.

Novoneel has authored just one erotic thriller ‘Black Suits You’ and has since stuck to the genre of romantic thriller. The writer, whose books have been adapted to crime series on several OTT platforms, said every human being has a criminal instinct in him/her and he just brings them to light with his stories which are dark.

“There is something about the dark that people are eager to know about. I love human psychology and how people react to different situations,” he said.