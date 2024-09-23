‘Those with different view in J&K too need support’

BHUBANESWAR: Anger has subsided after abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir but many in the valley are still not happy. The other side (those with a different view) feels trapped and needs support to come to terms with the new circumstances, said veteran theatre actor and director MK Raina on Sunday.

Speaking at Odisha Literary Festival 2024, Raina emphasised that a cultural renaissance is needed in Kashmir to reclaim the lost cultural space and bring change in the valley. There was huge anger (in the valley) after abrogation of Article 370 but they have begun to reconcile. However, they are not happy, Raina said.

The actor said after Article 370, those having a different view have gone silent and are not able defend themselves as there is no support system for them. “They are trapped and need love and support to make them feel that it is also their land,” he said.

He stressed the citizens cannot be hated if they are bad or demanding the impossible. “They should be given the love to inculcate the feeling of belonging. There are limitations on both the sides,” he said.

Recalling the violence in Kashmir that resulted in exodus of lakhs of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley, Raina, a Kashmiri Pandit himself, rued that the country did not bother about them and even now over five lakh people are living in exile within the country.