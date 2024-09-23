Three Fakir Mohan university faculty in 2 per cent scientists list

BALASORE: Three faculty members of Fakir Mohan university have been included in this year’s Stanford University/Elsevier rankings list of top 2 per cent of scientists in the world.

Prof Pankaj Kumar Parhi of the Chemistry department, Dr Gouranga C Samanta of Mathematics and Dr Manojit Bhattacharya of Zoology have been included in the list. While Prof Parhi made it to the list for the fifth time, it is the fourth time for Dr Samanta and second consecutive time for Dr Bhattacharya. The three, in the last five years, have individually published several research articles. They have also filed numerous patents and authored books on their respective subjects. Vice-chancellor of Fakir Mohan University wished the achievers.

The list, based on Scopus data and curated by Elsevier in collaboration with Stanford University, identifies top scientists by analysing citations, h-index and a comprehensive set of bibliometric indicators. The researchers are grouped into 22 fields and 174 sub-fields.