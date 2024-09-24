4,475 cough syrup bottles seized, 17 held

BARGARH: Bargarh police on Monday seized 4,475 bottles of cough syrup packed in 30 cartons and arrested 17 people in this connection.

While 16 of the accused are from different areas of the district, one is from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh. The police also seized a pick-up van, an MUV, a motorcycle, 120 water bottles, a jerry can, adulterated liquid, several mobile phones and Rs 1,750 in cash from the accused.

Briefing mediapersons, Bargarh SP, Prahlad Sahai Meena said, “We had received reliable information on transportation of the contraband in vehicles. Subsequently, a team was formed and the two vehicles carrying the cartons intercepted near canal road towards Bheden. During search, the cartons were recovered from vehicles. The contraband was being transported from Kolkata.”

The SP further informed so far this year, as many as 147 people have been arrested under NDPS Act. This apart, over 806 kg of ganja, over 18,000 bottles of cough syrup, 3,900 intravenous syringes and 12,500 tablets besides substances like brown sugar and poppy have been seized by police. “Investigation into today’s case is in a preliminary stage. We are investigating the network as contraband had been smuggled from Kolkata earlier as well,” he said.