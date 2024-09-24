Adulterated milk unit busted in Cuttack

CUTTACK: Commissionerate Police on Monday busted an adulterated milk processing unit at Atoda within Jagatpur police limits, and detained its proprietor in this connection.

Additional DCP Anil Mishra said, acting on information that milk and milk products were being processed in an unhygienic manner at the unit Maa Tarini Milk Manufacturing Private Limited, a team of police and food safety officials raided it. During inspection, huge stock of skimmed milk powder, sodium hydroxide, salt and other chemicals were found.

“The skimmed milk powder was reportedly being mixed with normal tap water and products supplied to market under the brand name of Rohini. While the unit lacked a laboratory and a chemist, the products were also not being pasteurised,” said Mishra.

The owner Pradipta Parida had set up the milk processing unit about six to seven months back and used to sell milk, curd, lassi and rabidi under Rohini brand name. Parida used to procure the raw materials from Maharashtra and did not follow the requisite protocols while processing the milk and milk products before supplying them in markets of Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur and Puri, he said.

“Consumption of such adulterated milk and its products is harmful for children, patients, pregnant women and the elderly. The samples have been collected by food safety officer (rural) Amita Das and will be sent to the laboratory for examination,” Mishra said.