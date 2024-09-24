CM Mohan Charan Majhi meets victim and father, assures justice

BHUBANESWAR: Hours after ordering a judicial inquiry into the alleged assault of a serving army officer and sexual harassment of his fiancée at Bharatpur police station, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday met a delegation of ex-servicemen along with the victim and her father, and assured them of justice.

The chief minister, however, is reported to have requested them not to make the incident an issue between the Army and police as it is a case of crime against a woman. The state government has initiated prompt action by arresting seven persons who misbehaved with the lady and the army officer. Five police personnel who had allegedly assaulted the duo in the police station have been immediately suspended, he said.

The chief minister reiterated his government has zero tolerance to crime against women and said steps have been taken to make cities and towns safe so that women can venture out even during night time. The police has been asked to improve security measures and intensify patrolling activities to prevent such incidents, he added.

Talking to mediapersons after the meeting, father of the victim retired Brigadier Antaryami Pradhan said the discussion with the chief minister went off well. “We had requested the state government for a judicial probe as we were not very confident about the impartiality of the investigation by Crime Branch. I thanked the chief minister for accepting our demand. We are happy that the judicial inquiry will be completed in a time-bound manner within 60 days of the notification,” Pradhan said.