CM Mohan Charan Majhi to take grievance cell to the regional level

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to reach out to the people at the grassroots, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is likely to hold public grievance meetings in the northern southern and western regions of the state.

Panchayati Raj minister Rabi Narayan Naik, who was one of the four ministers present during the hearing at the Chief Minister’s grievance cell here on Monday, said Majhi is keen to take the grievance redressal mechanism to the doorsteps of the people. “He has expressed his desire to meet the people at regional-level after seeing the rush of people to ventilate their problems during this three-day visit to Keonjhar,” Naik said.

The chief minister had last held the public grievances meeting on August 5 when the monsoon session of the Assembly was in progress. The grievance cell opened for the public after more than one-and-half months.

Naik said, Majhi has already announced to open a camp office of the grievance cell at Mandua near the district headquarters town of Keonjhar where he met large number of people. He is interested to hold similar camp offices in northern, southern and western Odisha so that people will not have to travel to the state capital with their problems.

“The people from different parts of the state find it difficult to come to Bhubaneswar to seek redressal of their various problems. Mostly poor, they cannot afford the trouble and expenses on travel and accommodation here. The chief minister wants to take the government to the people to give them relief and solve their problems at no cost,” he said.

The minister said all the grievances forwarded to him were resolved on the spot. Altogether 1,000 complaints were registered and almost all of them were heard and resolved.

Apart from Naik, Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development minister Gokulananda Mallick and Industries minister Sampad Swain assisted the chief minister in the hearing which started at 11 am and continued till 5 pm. This is the fourth public hearing after the designated CM’s grievance cell was activated on July 1.