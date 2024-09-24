Constable arrested for assaulting nurse in Jajpur

JAJPUR: A police constable was on Monday arrested for allegedly misbehaving with and assaulting a nurse at Mangalpur in the district.

The accused, identified as Jitendra Kumar Biswal is posted at Rambag beat house in Dasarathpur block. Though the incident occurred on Sunday night, the victim filed a complaint against Biswal on the day.

In her complaint, the victim, posted as a nurse in Mangalpur community health centre (CHC) alleged that Biswal had been harassing her for the last one year forcing her to enter into a relationship with her. As the nurse did not accept his proposal, the accused allegedly started harassing her.

The nurse alleged Biswal barged into her rented house at Mangalpur bazaar on Sunday night and made advances at her. As the nurse reportedly turned down his proposal, Biswal allegedly became furious and physically assaulted her in the house. The accused also misbehaved with the victim.

“The constable has been following and harassing me for the last one year and I was silent as he is a police personnel. He barged into my rented house on Sunday night and made advances at me which I rejected. He turned furious over my refusal and thrashed me and misbehaved with me.

I mustered courage and decided to file a complaint against the accused following the incident,” said the victim. Basing on the complaint, Mangalpur police registered a case and started investigation into it. Later, the accused was arrested.

Mangalpur IIC Chinmayee Sahu said the accused was arrested and the statement of the victim was recorded and her medical examination conducted.