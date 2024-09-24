Decomposed body found, identity not yet ascertained

SAMBALPUR: The recovery of a decomposed body from Gosala area within Burla police limits in the district on Sunday has left the police scrambling to ascertain his identity.

While the body has been sent for autopsy, Burla police on Monday visited several villages in Gosala and its periphery to trace the identity of the person. Preliminary investigation suggests that the person was first murdered and dumped near the pond. As the body had turned black, nearby people also suspected the body is half-burnt. However, the suspicion was refuted following investigation by police.

Burla IIC, Anil Kumar Pradhan said, the body was spotted around 72 hours after the person was killed. So it had started decomposing and the face turned black. “It was not burnt or mutilated with acid, as the clothes he was wearing were intact. There were blood stains near the body and slit marks on the neck which suggest that the man was first murdered and later dumped near the spot,” he stated.

We are waiting for the post mortem report to ascertain other details. Meanwhile, we are coordinating with police from other districts too.

As per locals, a foul smell emanating from a pond near SLV farm chowk in Gosala, drew their attention. As soon as they reached the place, the decomposed body of a man suspected to be of 30 to 40 years old was found. The villagers then informed the police, who reached the spot and seized it for postmortem.

The body was already infested by maggots which suggested that it must be lying there for last three to four days. All the body parts are intact, but the police is unable to ascertain identity as the face has been distorted due to decomposition.

Earlier this month, the body of a 20-year-old girl was also found in a decomposed state along a pond in Sahebi village within Naktideul police limits in the district, two days after she was murdered. While villagers and family had alleged rape and murder, during investigation police found that the girl was murdered by a fellow villager due to sudden provocation over a petty issue. However, no signs of rape were established.